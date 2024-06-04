Pierce Transit – Notice of public hearing scheduled for June 10th Board Meeting – The Suburban Times

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, June 10, 2024. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on Pierce Transit’s draft edition of the Transit Development Plan (TDP) covering 2024-2029. The proposed plan may be viewed at https://www.piercetransit.org/documents/.

Details on how to provide comments during the public hearing can be located on the June 10, 2024, meeting agenda by visiting https://www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings/ after June 3, 2024. Those wishing to submit written comments may send comments to Brittany Carbullido, Planner, via email at bcarbullido@piercetransit.org or via mail at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, no later than Friday, June 21, 2024.

Pierce Transit’s TDP looks back at work accomplished in 2023 and describes planned activities from 2024 through 2029. The report includes the agency’s services and operations, goals and strategies, performance measures, TDP consistency with other plans, planned service and operating changes, planned capital expenses, a multiyear financial plan, and projects of regional significance. The TDP is submitted to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) annually. The TDP is scheduled for formal adoption at the July 8, 2024, Board of Commissioners meeting.

American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066, or Djacobson@piercetransit.org for special accommodations.