Letter: Escaping Maintenance Mode in Marriage – The Suburban Times

The guy pursues, promises, purchases, and plans but once the ‘prey’ is procured, the portrayal of himself as Prince Charming becomes rather alarming over a period of time.

Romancing is no longer intriguing, dating is replaced with maintaining, and life becomes rather mundane, a pain.

Dr. Seuss wrote of such a condition which he called “The Waiting Place.”

There, people wait for “the mail to come, or the rain to go, or the phone to ring, or the snow to snow or waiting around for a Yes or a No or waiting for their hair to grow.”

Ironically enough “The Waiting Place” warning is a theme in the book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” one of the most popular gifts presented this very week to high school and college graduates, kindergartner graduates too, some 300,000 copies across the United States and Canada.

Commencement exercises, like marriage proposals, portend great things to come.

But beware of the blank stare that is “The Waiting Place” fare, cautions Dr. Seuss.

The children’s author warns adults about waiting, synonymous with becoming mired in maintenance.

As the tassel is worth the hassle, so your loved one is to be loved and then some.