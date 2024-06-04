 Friday Ride #3 – The Suburban Times

Friday Ride #3

Memorial Day Weekend is always a fun time to take a break, relax with the family, commemorate the holiday, and enjoy the arriving summer weather. It was also a great day for a Friday Ride…

A burglary, shooting investigation, some public interaction with our youth and a physical domestic violence call are some of the things Sgt. Moss takes you to this week.

Shot from the PIO’s perspective… see what was happening Friday during the day in Central Patrol.

