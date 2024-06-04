City of Lakewood Presents SummerFest, July 20 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by City of Lakewood.

Join the City of Lakewood for FREE July 20 (11:00 AM – 10:00 PM) at Ft. Steilacoom Park (8714 87th Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498).

Get ready to experience the Night of SummerFEST. Held each July in Lakewood, this spectacular festival attracts plenty of visitors eager to enjoy a day filled with endless fun and excitement. Indulge in a variety of mouthwatering treats from food trucks and sip refreshing drinks from the beer gardens while enjoying live music. Be captivated by the mesmerizing fire dancers and the dazzling drone show, and explore the thrills of a pop-up skate park.

Admire the stunning classic cars at the car show, and don’t miss the enchanting balloon glow that lights up the night sky. With interactive sports and arts activities for all ages, there’s something for everyone. Delight in unique flavors, be amazed by international performances and create unforgettable memories at this summer spectacle. SummerFEST is the ultimate celebration of summer you won’t want to miss!