Career Choice Students Earn National Certification – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

Congratulations to the 25 Lakes High School CTE Career Choice Junior and Senior Students.

On May 30 hard work and dedication to test preparation paid off as 25 junior and senior students in Mr. Coleman’s Career Choice classroom, successfully met the National Certification for the Southwest Airlines Professional Communications Certification.

What is the Southwest Airlines Professional Communications Certification?

The Southwest Airlines Professional Communications Certification verifies that students who earn the certification possess the skills necessary to be successful in any workplace environment.

It’s a prestigious recognition that validates students knowledge and abilities in effective communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration with others. In essence, it equips them with the soft skills needed to thrive in various professional settings.

Benefits of Earning this Certification:

1. Enhanced Employability:Having this certification on their resume demonstrates to potential employers that their not only academically proficient but also possess essential interpersonal skills. It sets them apart from other candidates and increases their chances of landing a job.

2. Effective Communication:The certification ensures them they can communicate clearly, both in writing and verbally. Whether you’re interacting with colleagues, clients, or customers, strong communication skills are crucial.

3. Critical Thinking: It demonstrates each student has honed their ability to analyze situations, make informed decisions, and solve problems effectively. Employers value employees who can think critically and adapt to changing circumstances.

4. Teamwork and Collaboration:This certification acknowledges your capacity to work harmoniously with others. In today’s interconnected workplaces, collaboration is essential for achieving organizational goals.

5. Confidence Boost: Knowing that they have met the rigorous standards of the Southwest Airlines Professional Communications Certification instills confidence in their abilities. They will approach challenges with assurance and poise.

Please join us here at Lakes High School in congradulating each of these students on this remarkable achievement! Their commitment to personal growth and excellence will undoubtedly serve them well as they embark on their future endeavors.

As a CTE Teacher, I am so proud of their work and success. Huge thank you to the Clover Park CTE Department under the direction of Mr, Tim Stults for understanding and supporting these kids by paying the $40 exam fee required of each student. Today is another great day to be a LANCER!