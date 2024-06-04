Call for Artists: Signal Cabinet Wrap Art – The Suburban Times

The City of Puyallup seeks artists to propose an original design for reproduction and installation on signal cabinets in Puyallup. The wraps will deter graffiti and add visual interest and beauty to our shared streetscapes.
Eligibility
- Applicants must reside in the Puyallup School District
- Applicants cannot be a member of the Puyallup Arts & Culture Commission or employed by the City of Puyallup
Each approved final design will be compensated at the rate of $500 for an original design and include all necessary licensing rights.
In 2024, wraps will be installed at the following signal cabinet locations:
- W Pioneer & 5th St SW – southwest corner
- 15th Ave SW & Fairview/9th St SW – southeast corner
- S Meridian & 23rd Ave SE – southeast corner
In addition to the signal cabinets, the electrical box at the Spray Park located behind the Pioneer Park restrooms will be wrapped with artwork. This electrical box is owned by Puget Sound Energy, and City staff will coordinate with them on the installation of the artwork.
The Commission will give preference to the following themes for each of the following locations:
- W Pioneer & 5th St SW – Washington State Fair
- 15th Ave SW & Fairview/9th St SW – Washington State Fair, Puyallup Tribe
- S Meridian & 23rd Ave SE – Daffodils, Mt. Rainier
- Spray Park electrical box – Historic Downtown, Bee City, Pioneer Park, Puyallup Tribe
In addition to the theme preference, the Commission seeks a wide variety of artistic mediums for each of the signal wraps. This can include acrylic, pastels, watercolor, oil paintings, photography, and digital artwork. Each artwork must be appropriate for public display.
Submitted design proposals will be reviewed by the Arts & Culture Commission, which may suggest revisions to any proposal. The Commission will select up to four designs for production and installation in 2024. Designs not selected will remain eligible for future phases of this project.
SUBMISSION MATERIALS
- Applicant’s name, address, email, and phone number
- Signed declaration that the applicant currently resides in the Puyallup School District
- Up to three proposed designs, submitted as high-resolution JPEG files
Please email submission materials to the City Clerk’s Office at info@puyallupwa.gov.
The deadline to submit materials is 11:59 pm on June 28, 2024
For questions, please contact Eric Johnson at ejohnson@puyallupwa.gov or 253-770-3370.
