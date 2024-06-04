Call for Artists: Signal Cabinet Wrap Art – The Suburban Times

The City of Puyallup seeks artists to propose an original design for reproduction and installation on signal cabinets in Puyallup. The wraps will deter graffiti and add visual interest and beauty to our shared streetscapes.

Eligibility

Applicants must reside in the Puyallup School District

Applicants cannot be a member of the Puyallup Arts & Culture Commission or employed by the City of Puyallup

Each approved final design will be compensated at the rate of $500 for an original design and include all necessary licensing rights.

In 2024, wraps will be installed at the following signal cabinet locations:

W Pioneer & 5 th St SW – southwest corner

St SW – southwest corner 15 th Ave SW & Fairview/9 th St SW – southeast corner

Ave SW & Fairview/9 St SW – southeast corner S Meridian & 23rd Ave SE – southeast corner

In addition to the signal cabinets, the electrical box at the Spray Park located behind the Pioneer Park restrooms will be wrapped with artwork. This electrical box is owned by Puget Sound Energy, and City staff will coordinate with them on the installation of the artwork.

The Commission will give preference to the following themes for each of the following locations:

W Pioneer & 5 th St SW – Washington State Fair

St SW – Washington State Fair 15 th Ave SW & Fairview/9 th St SW – Washington State Fair, Puyallup Tribe

Ave SW & Fairview/9 St SW – Washington State Fair, Puyallup Tribe S Meridian & 23 rd Ave SE – Daffodils, Mt. Rainier

Ave SE – Daffodils, Mt. Rainier Spray Park electrical box – Historic Downtown, Bee City, Pioneer Park, Puyallup Tribe

In addition to the theme preference, the Commission seeks a wide variety of artistic mediums for each of the signal wraps. This can include acrylic, pastels, watercolor, oil paintings, photography, and digital artwork. Each artwork must be appropriate for public display.

Submitted design proposals will be reviewed by the Arts & Culture Commission, which may suggest revisions to any proposal. The Commission will select up to four designs for production and installation in 2024. Designs not selected will remain eligible for future phases of this project.

SUBMISSION MATERIALS

Applicant’s name, address, email, and phone number

Signed declaration that the applicant currently resides in the Puyallup School District

Up to three proposed designs, submitted as high-resolution JPEG files

Please email submission materials to the City Clerk’s Office at info@puyallupwa.gov.

The deadline to submit materials is 11:59 pm on June 28, 2024

For questions, please contact Eric Johnson at ejohnson@puyallupwa.gov or 253-770-3370.