Temporary Locations Established for City Council Study Sessions and Meetings – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council study session on June 4 has been rescheduled as a special meeting which will begin at 11 AM instead of the typical noon start time for study sessions.

Work to modernize Council Chambers began on May 22 and is projected to be complete by early July. While this work continues, City Council study sessions will be held in Tacoma Municipal Building North (733 Market St., Room 16) at noon, unless otherwise stated. City Council meetings will be held in the Tacoma Public Utilities Auditorium (3628 S. 35th St., Tacoma) at 5 PM, unless otherwise stated. City Council study sessions and meetings will continue to be conducted in a hybrid format that includes in-person and virtual options to attend.

City Council study sessions and meetings will continue to air on TV Tacoma, and stream on tvtacoma.com as well as Facebook LIVE. They will also be accessible via Zoom. Zoom access details to City Council study sessions and meetings are available, along with agendas and archived recordings, at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.

The City Council may enter into a closed or executive session at any time during an open public meeting as provided by law.



Community members with questions can contact the City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.