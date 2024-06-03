 Lakewood Farmers Market opens June 4 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Farmers Market opens June 4

· · Leave a Comment ·

Head to the park Tuesday for opening day of the Lakewood Farmers Market. We’ll have free giveaways, kids’ activities, free face painting, live music, roaming entertainment and more.

Find fresh produce, food truck treats, fresh cut flowers and handcrafted items made by local vendors.

Held every Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park, the Lakewood Farmers Market 2024 season runs June 4 to Sept. 17.

Lakewood Farmers Market
Tuesdays, 2-7 p.m., June 4 – Sept. 17, 2024
Fort Steilacoom Park
8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *