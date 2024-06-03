Lakewood Farmers Market opens June 4 – The Suburban Times

Head to the park Tuesday for opening day of the Lakewood Farmers Market. We’ll have free giveaways, kids’ activities, free face painting, live music, roaming entertainment and more.

Find fresh produce, food truck treats, fresh cut flowers and handcrafted items made by local vendors.

Held every Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park, the Lakewood Farmers Market 2024 season runs June 4 to Sept. 17.

Lakewood Farmers Market

Tuesdays, 2-7 p.m., June 4 – Sept. 17, 2024

Fort Steilacoom Park

8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498