Meet the Porcupinefish – The Suburban Times

The Tropical Reef Aquarium will reopen on June 14 after extensive restoration and repair of critical animal-care structures, habitats, and life support systems. When guests walk back through the aquarium doors, they may not immediately notice those behind-the-scenes updates, but they will see new shark species, vibrant fish, and exciting new animals in a refreshed space.

Meet the porcupinefish below!

There are two freckled porcupinefish in the Tropical Reef Aquarium:

Pufnstuf (named after a 1969 children’s adventure show), a male living in the Blue Hole

Sugar Puff, a female living in the Lagoon

Porcupinefish are known for inflating their bodies with water when threatened by larger fish. This inflation behavior makes the many long spines lying flat against the fish’s skin stand out to form protective armor. Porcupinefish are most active at night, swimming slowly amongst coral reefs looking for small, shelled animals to crunch. Their small fins help them change direction quickly as they maneuver through the crevices of the reef.

Pufnstuf Sugar Puff

“Pufnstuf and Sugar Puff have both learned to recognize their keepers,” said aquarist Cindy. “They know when it’s feeding time and swim right over to us.”

Cindy compared how they wiggle when they swim to a dog wagging its tail.

They enjoy eating shrimp, krill, and clam strips.

