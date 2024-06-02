Corks & Crush event raises more than $922K – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — More than 420 community members gathered for the 18th annual Corks & Crush event May 18 for MultiCare Good Samaritan Foundation, which benefits MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital’s programs and services.

The wine tasting and fundraising gala raised more than $922,000 to support access to high-quality medical care in East Pierce County, which continues to grow.

The Puget Sound Regional Council projects the city of Puyallup will gain more than 13,000 new residents in less than six years. Good Samaritan Hospital needs to keep pace with this growing population, and events like Corks & Crush help address unmet health needs, delays in accessing proper care, and avoidable hospitalizations.

“It’s truly been my honor and privilege to serve as the Corks & Crush co-chair and work alongside a phenomenal team of community volunteers who share our vision of expanding access to and elevating the level of care at Good Samaritan,” said Laurie Wheeler, chief operating officer of MultiCare’s Information Services and Technology department. “I’m thankful to everyone for supporting our community’s health, healing and well-being through philanthropy.”

Presenting sponsors for Corks & Crush were Edward Jones and Howard S. Wright.