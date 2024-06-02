Community Invited to Help Shape the Future for Cushma, Adams Substations. Survey Open Now and Community Events Start June 22 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma residents and interested stakeholders are invited to rejoin a refreshed public input process to help determine the future for the Cushman and Adams substations in North Tacoma. The public engagement process for determining the future uses and redevelopment of the substation buildings and property once they are retired from utility service was initiated in 2018, but put on hold in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City is now restarting the Future Use Study – which will address how the substations, located at the intersection of North 21st and North Adams streets, could potentially be used in the future – and will be conducting community engagement activities through the summer and fall of 2024.

While the Cushman and Adams substations are currently being used and maintained, the properties will be vacated and declared surplus in 2027, following the construction of storage and operational replacement facilities.

The Cushman and Adams substations were built in the mid-1920s to bring electricity from Cushman Dam to Tacoma. They were placed on the Tacoma Register of Historic Places in 2017. The designation incudes the exteriors and surrounding sites of both buildings.

Using the results of the Future Use Study, the Public Utility Board and Tacoma City Council will make final determinations regarding future uses of the Cushman and Adams substations.

“Cushman Substation holds significant promise as a community asset. As we renew our public outreach on this topic, we want to hear your ideas for the site’s future,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “I encourage you to stay engaged with us as the process progresses.”

“The historic Cushman and Adams substations have long held a place in our community and more recently in our imaginations,” said Deputy Mayor John Hines. “Since I have joined the City Council, I have had countless discussions with residents about the future re-use of these two properties. I am excited that we are ready to restart the conversation about this community asset and ensure that everyone in Tacoma can be part of shaping the vision for the future of Cushman and Adams. Opportunities to reimagine a part of our city’s fabric like this do not come very often and I am eager to join our community in envisioning how properties can become spaces that reflect our needs and aspirations for Tacoma. I encourage the public from across our city to join in the conversation at the upcoming visioning workshops and events.”



The Future Use Study will involve citywide public engagement as well as technical analysis focused on assessing the feasibility of any potential uses.Community members are encouraged to engage in a series of workshops and outreach events designed to gather input regarding their vision and potential future use scenarios.

June 22: Public Visioning Workshop Sessions

Community members are invited to join staff from the City of Tacoma, and consultant team Otak, Inc., to share their vision for the future of the Cushman and Adams substations, learn about the Future Use Study, and hear about how community feedback and other information will be used to inform the creation of future scenarios.



Wheelock Library at 3722 N. 26th St.



Two sessions:

10:30 AM to noon

3 to 4:30 PM

September 7: Discover Cushman—Historic Cushman Street Fair

This event offers fun for the whole family with activities and information booths outside the Cushman Substation. Community members are invited to learn about the history of the site and explore the potential ideas for how the site could be re-purposed in the future.



North 21st Street at North Adams Street



11 AM to 3 PM

October 2024 (Exact Date TBD): Public Scenarios Workshop Sessions

Community members are invited to dig deeper into proposed scenarios for future uses based on community feedback from the June 22 Visioning Workshop Sessions, the community survey, and other public comments.

Location and exact time TBD

More information and a link to the survey is available at engagepiercecounty.mysocialpinpoint.com/cushmanadams-substation-reuse.

Detailed FAQs, history, what future uses are being considered, as well as information on other related upcoming events in the area, can be found on the project’sengagement hub. There, visitors can download the Existing Conditions Report and Appendix documents for more information about the site, history, and environmental conditions that will help inform the study process, as well as plans for community engagement.

Cushman and Adams Substations Future Use Study Timeline:

Mid 2024-2025: Restart of project and community engagement, led by consulting firm Otak, Inc., to generate and analyze different use scenarios for the site

2025-2026: Decision-making about future use begins; permitting and constructing Tacoma Public Utilities’ off-site maintenance replacement facility

2027-Beyond: Tacoma Power vacates the Cushman Substation; implementation of recommended steps

More information on the project and timeline is available at cityoftacoma.org/cushman.