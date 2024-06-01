Sound Credit Union Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer – The Suburban Times

Stacey Wilkerson.

TACOMA, Wash. — Sound Credit Union (Sound), a leading not-for-profit financial institution serving the Puget Sound community, has named Stacey Wilkerson as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Wilkerson brings 25 years of experience in finance including leadership roles with large, community-centered credit unions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stacey to our executive leadership team,” said Don Clark, Sound’s President and CEO. “We know our employees and our members will benefit from Stacey’s vast experience driving sustainable growth and developing innovative, affordable products and services that help families and businesses thrive.”

As CFO at Sound, Wilkerson will lead the areas including financial reporting and forecasting, balance sheet management, budgeting, revenue growth, liquidity and investment management, pricing strategies, and deposit growth initiatives. Wilkerson has spent the past five years as CFO at Tucson Federal Credit Union (TFCU), where she created and implemented creative strategies to serve members and oversaw the organization’s financial operations. Before joining TFCU, she directed advisory services for nearly 30 credit unions at the financial services firm ALM First. Wilkerson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Texas Tech University and a Master’s degree in Finance and Financial Management Services from the University of Dallas.

“Joining the Sound Credit Union family is an honor, especially given its rich history of community-focused service,” said Wilkerson. “Having worked with credit unions across the nation, I’m thrilled to bring my experience to the region. Together, we’ll successfully navigate the current financial landscape and continue looking for new ways to help members achieve their financial goals.”

Wilkerson joins Sound as the organization continues to expand its membership and service. Earlier this year, Sound announced an acquisition agreement with Washington Business Bank (OTCPK: WBZB), a distinguished commercial bank headquartered in Olympia, Washington. Following regulatory and other customary approvals, Sound Credit Union will acquire Washington Business Bank’s $104 million in assets and transition the bank’s more than 800 customers into Sound Credit Union’s membership.