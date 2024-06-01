Resources for caregivers offered at 2024 Pierce County Caregiver Conference – The Suburban Times

Thousands of Pierce County residents take care of a friend or family member with a serious health condition. While being a caregiver can be a labor of love, it can also be very stressful. On top of normal stress, the isolation created by COVID-19 has resulted in incredible challenges for care takers and caregivers’ well-being and mental health.

To provide supportive resources, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources, in collaboration with the Health Care Providers Council, will present the 2024 Pierce County Caregiver Conference on Friday, June 21 from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Rainier View Christian Church in Parkland. Advanced registration is required, and participants can sign up using the link below:

Register online: https://bit.ly/3V8YhLz

This free conference is open to both paid and unpaid family caregivers and will feature the following presentations:

Five Little Known Secrets to Making Dementia Caregiving Easier

Fall Prevention and Adaptive Equipment

“STOP, IDENTIFY, ACTION: Understanding and Dealing with Challenging Behaviors”

Caregiver Stress

Nurse Delegation and Safety

Advocating for a Loved One in a Facility

Handouts, workshop materials, caregiving tools and community resources will be available online before and after the conference. Paid, in-home caregivers may qualify for up to five hours of continuing education (CE) credits from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS).

More information can be found online at www.PierceCountyWA.gov/Caregiving. For more information about the presentations or to register by phone, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.