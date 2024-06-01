Lower Wapato Creek – The Suburban Times

Alexander and Lower Wapato Creek

Sunday afternoon our son Del, joined us for a performance of “Ten Acrobats In An Amazing Leap of Faith” at CenterStage, which is located just above Dumas Bay. As we approached Alexander Ave. E. Peggy and I told him about the wonderful changes we had seen take place over the last couple of years along Lower Wapato Creek, which was just to our right as we drove past on our way to the theater.

After the excellent production at CenterStage Del drove off Alexander and we stopped on 12th Street East. It was a joy just to let our eyes roam all over the beautiful lupines covering much of the landscape of the creek.

Standing above the lupine were tall, thick trees with arms reaching out to support birds and possibly racoons and other animals.

Fields on lupine. Bushes and trees and lupine.

We crossed the road and looked at the deeper water on the opposite side of Lower Wapato Creek. Note the hubcap lying on the bottom of the creek (lower right hand image).

Here is a map to show you the location of Lower Wapato Creek. For your information, currently there is no parking allowed along Lower Wapato Creek.

Del enjoyed the fields as much as Peg and I did. It’s not hard to love nature’s beauty.

Deeper creek. Lower Wapato Creek Map.

The changes made for Lower Wapato Creek took approximately four years. The improved fish passages will complement the Puyallup Tribe of Indian’s salmon restoration projects upstream. Plus, a healthier salmon population has the add-on benefit of helping the endangered Southern Resident Orcas, who rely on the Chinook Salmon for food. This wonderful setting is a treasure for us all. Funding was provided by the Port of Tacoma and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.

I shared my part with the Lakewood Lions and remarks in The Suburban Times as suggestions tp improve Lakewood water qualities and improve and protect other lakes in Lakewood.