The Niceties opens May 31 – The Suburban Times

At an elite East Coast university, an ambitious young black student and her esteemed white professor meet to discuss a paper the college junior is writing about the American Revolution. They’re both liberal. They’re both women. They’re both brilliant. But very quickly, discussions of grammar and Google turn to race and reputation, and before they know it, they’re in dangerous territory neither of them had foreseen – and facing stunning implications that can’t be undone.

Directed by Michelle Matlock, The Niceties runs through June 16th, with evening performances at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. There is a Pay What You Can performance on June 6th. Call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or click here to book your tickets.

“One of the most provocative lines in the play comes from Janine: “Everyone is tired of hearing about racism.” This line captures a sentiment of fatigue that many may feel, but it also serves as a crucial reminder of why we must continue these conversations. Fatigue can lead to complacency, but it is only through persistent dialogue and reflection that we can hope to achieve understanding and progress.” – Michelle Matlock – Director

We invite you to continue the conversation this play begins by joining us for a talkback after each performance. The talkback will feature members of the cast and creative team, as well as theatre staff and board members and be moderated by members of our team and wider community.

The moderators at each performance will be:

Fri, May 31, 7:30pm – Michelle Matlock

Sat, Jun 1, 7:30pm – Chris Blount

Sun, Jun 2, 2:00pm – Joseph C. Walsh

Thu, Jun 6, 7:30pm – Jessica Johnston

Fri, Jun 7, 7:30pm – Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden

Sat, Jun 8, 7:30pm – Chris Blount

Sun, Jun 9, 2:00pm – Katie Hodge

Fri, Jun 14, 7:30pm – Maggie Knott

Sat, Jun 15, 7:30pm – Alonna Hall

Sun, Jun 16, 2:00pm – Jess K Smith

Each talkback will last approximately 20 minutes with an opportunity for audience members to reflect, discuss and ask questions.

“One of the best plays I’ve seen about who gets to tell the story of America, and how.” – The Washington Post

Please note: this production contains strong language.