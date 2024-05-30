Pierce County Deploys New SmartSigns to Reduce Unsafe Driving Practices – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Pierce County Target Zero Traffic Safety Coalition.

TACOMA –Today (May 29, 2024), the Pierce County Target Zero Traffic Safety Taskforce announces a new pilot program that provides real-time, educational feedback to motorists in an effort to deter unsafe driving. Through August 1, four SmartSigns will rotate throughout eight locations in Pierce County, remaining at each for four to six weeks at a time. While they are in place, the SmartSigns will detect if drivers are distracted, wearing their seat belt, or speeding, and display appropriate messaging that is relevant to each driver.

The campaign is part of an effort to encourage safe, focused driving in Pierce County, where almost 500 people were seriously injured or killed in traffic collisions last year. This will be the first time SmartSigns are used in Pierce County and the Taskforce hopes its learnings will serve as a useful resource in combatting unsafe driving in other regions across the state.

“SmartSigns will provide timely and important information about how we can help shape beliefs surrounding safe driving,” said Donna Kelly, Target Zero Manager, Pierce County. “We want to lower the opportunity factors for collisions, serious injuries, and fatalities. Our goal is to get 100% of our community members working together to make the streets of Pierce County safe for pedestrians, motorcyclists, bicyclists, motorists, and those who ride public transportation.”

To maximize the campaign’s effectiveness, the Pierce County Target Zero Traffic Safety Taskforce worked with SaferStreet Solutions to develop and implement a plan that strategically selected locations by reviewing data to pinpoint specific places and times that unsafe driving is happening.

To provide real-time feedback to motorists, the SmartSigns system uses a specially designed sensor based on microwave and infrared waves to monitor for unique signatures of unsafe driving. The sign then displays a message that is most relevant to each motorist. For example, if someone is not wearing a seatbelt the sign message could be “buckle up” or feature a seatbelt emoticon. Alternatively, if the sign detects that drivers are focused, buckled-up, and not speeding, it will flash a smiley-face emoticon to reward them and reinforce their safe driving practices.

“Each time a driver passes a SmartSign, it reminds them to drive safely, and that can make a real difference in their behavior,” said Tim Hogan, Founder/CEO, SaferStreet Solutions. “For instance, SmartSigns reduce distracted driving by up to 40% when left in one area over a four-week period. By rotating these signs throughout Pierce County, we can help create a safer driving environment for the surrounding community.”

Similar to radar signs, the solar-powered SmartSigns use a sensor instead of a camera, so they never collect any personal information, and the anonymous data is sent over a private network. SmartSigns are strictly an educational tool, and do not have the option or functionality to be used for enforcement.

Neighborhoods participating in the SmartSign campaign include Lakewood, Eatonville, Orting, Puyallup Sumner, and Tacoma.

For more information, please visit www.wtscpartners.com.