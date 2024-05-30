Partner UP at Chambers Bay Golf Course – The Suburban Times

Come to Partner UP – a unique networking event that takes place in the spring and fall to bring together business owners in University Place. Enjoy refreshments and a great atmosphere, while building relationships and learning strategies from other like-minded professionals on ways to move your business forward.

The June 2024 event will be a combined Partner UP and Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce After Hours event!

Where and when will this take place?

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Place: Chambers Bay Golf Course Hospitality Tent

Cost: Free

What can you look forward to?

The opportunity to network with great people, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and get to know our amazing business community! Bring business cards and materials to share with others that explain your business!

﻿Are you planning to attend?

Wonderful! Please follow this link to RSVP no later than Friday, June 7.