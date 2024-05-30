Five Additional ‘One Tacoma’ Public Workshop Events Announced for June – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash – Community members now have five additional “visioning workshop” events, including a virtual workshop via Zoom, where their ideas about Tacoma’s long-term future and strategic vision take center stage. The public comments and ideas gathered at the nine workshop events in May and June will, along with the One Tacoma Online Ideas Wall, inform the City’s priorities and shape several long-range planning documents, funding decisions, and strategic programs, including Tacoma’s:

10-Year Strategic Plan

Comprehensive Plan

Transportation Master Plan

Community Safety Action Strategy

2025-2026 Biennial Budget

Participatory Budgeting for District 2

Community members have already shared numerous ideas and a broad range of perspectives at the first two visioning workshops held May 16 at Silas High School and May 18 at the Center at Norpoint in Northeast Tacoma. The list of remaining events in June includes:

June 6 —Virtual Workshop on Zoom, 6 – 7:30 PM (Dial-in option: (253) 215-8782; Webinar ID – 835 3658 0162)

—Virtual Workshop on Zoom, 6 – 7:30 PM (Dial-in option: (253) 215-8782; Webinar ID – 835 3658 0162) June 10 —Mount Tahoma High School at 4634 S. 74th St., 6 – 7:30 PM

—Mount Tahoma High School at 4634 S. 74th St., 6 – 7:30 PM June 15 —Wapato Park Pavilion at 6500 S. Sheridan Ave., 1 – 3 PM

—Wapato Park Pavilion at 6500 S. Sheridan Ave., 1 – 3 PM June 20 —Bates Technical College Central Campus at 2320 S. 19th St., 6 – 7:30 PM

—Bates Technical College Central Campus at 2320 S. 19th St., 6 – 7:30 PM June 27—Salishan Family Investment Center at 1724 E. 44th St., 6 – 7:30 PM

At each of the remaining workshops, community members will be able to share their vision for Tacoma’s future at several interactive stations focused on a wide range of topics, including historic preservation, community safety, economic development and much more. The in-person workshop events will also include an interactive art project station and other hands-on opportunities for community members of all ages to creatively convey their vision for Tacoma’s future through images and visual interpretations.

Language ambassadors will be available at the June 10 and 27 events to assist community members in Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian and Ukranian.

All One Tacoma in-person events are open-house style and family-friendly. Light refreshments will be served.

For those who are unable to attend an in-person event in May or June, the Ideas Wall on the One Tacoma engagement webpage is open through the month of July.

City leaders and staff encourage all residents and community members to share their thoughts and ideas about Tacoma’s future so that the City’s long-range plans and strategic programs reflect community members’ varied experiences and diverse perspectives.

More details are available at engagepiercecounty.mysocialpinpoint.com/one-tacoma.

Community members with questions, or who would like to request information in an alternate format, can email onetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or call (253) 532-1446.