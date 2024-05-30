2024 Homeless Point-in-Time Count Results – The Suburban Times

On January 26, Pierce County leaders, service providers, and volunteers surveyed people experiencing homelessness during the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) count. The count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to effectively allocate funds to support efforts to end homelessness. We counted 2,661 people on our streets and in our shelters; roughly 6,335 were connected to our homeless crisis response system during the same time.

Although the data shows a 23% increase in the total number of people experiencing homelessness since last year’s count, there was a small decrease in system utilization – the amount of people accessing services within our homeless crisis response system. Many people in the larger count are not literally homeless, but they are seeking services and may be at risk of experiencing homelessness. By including these people in the results, our hope is to reinforce the message that an end to homelessness also requires adequate support for those at risk.

“The 2024 PIT count validates what we all see in our communities; despite efforts by Pierce County, local cities and towns, and our strong community of service providers, we continue to see a rise in homelessness in Pierce County,” said Heather Moss, Pierce County Human Services director. “We continue to fund programs across the spectrum of interventions from prevention to permanent housing to address this important issue. We are optimistic that our efforts will continue helping many people every year and are particularly proud of the significant investments we are making in affordable housing projects across the county.”

Notable differences in this year’s count include a decrease in the amount of people self-reporting mental health as a disability. The number one cause reported for people experiencing homelessness changed from family crisis to a lack of affordable housing, reinforcing the need for different types of housing at all income levels. Further, the number of individuals reported to be Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC) decreased by 8%. Despite the decrease, homelessness continues to disproportionally affect communities of color.

Every year our data shows that most people lived in Pierce County before experiencing homelessness, and 2024 was no different. When people lose housing, they tend to stay in the community they lived in previously. View our data dashboards for a more in-depth look at Pierce County’s homeless crisis response system.

To learn more about what Pierce County and its partners are doing to end homelessness in our community, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/homelessplan to read our Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness, get involved, and follow our progress.