Walk Tacoma: Maritime History and Conservation of the Thea Foss Waterway June 12 – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go is excited to announce the next walk in the Walk Tacoma series, focusing on Maritime History and Conservation of the Thea Foss Waterway. The walk will commence at Courthouse Square and will feature an insightful conversation with representatives from the Center for Urban Waters about the history and ongoing conservation initiatives at the waterway. This is an excellent opportunity for community members to engage with Tacoma’s rich maritime heritage and to learn about the environmental and educational efforts from area organizations that support the sustainability of the Thea Foss Waterway.

Event Details:

Date: June 12th

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Start and End Location: Courthouse Square (1102 A St)

Total Distance: 1.5 miles round trip

Pre-registration is encouraged at downtownonthego.org. The 2024 Walk Tacoma series will feature five walks from April through August, generously sponsored by MultiCare and Amazon.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.