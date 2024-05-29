Sizzling, Savory Summer Event Series Kicks Off June 1 in the Heart of Proctor – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Community members can make this summer a season of walkable, family-friendly fun in Tacoma’s North End with the new Proctor Blocks: Open Streets Events series, starting June 1. The City of Tacoma’s Neighborhood Planning Program is partnering with local organizations to host pedestrian-friendly street fairs and activities. This summer event series was inspired by community feedback shared during the creation of the Proctor Neighborhood Plan on the need to create more public gathering spaces and opportunities in the heart of the neighborhood.

The series will transform specific non-arterial streets into vibrant, pedestrian-friendly spaces for activities and events by temporarily closing them to cars at different points throughout the summer. More than 700 community members voted to allocate Neighborhood Planning Booster Grant funding towards this project, which will bring food trucks, performances, artisan markets and more to neighborhood streets brought to life with pedestrian traffic. Planning for the summer event series has been powered forward by a committee of community members, neighbors, and local organizations.

“I want to recognize the many residents who are volunteering their time to create a lively and welcoming atmosphere that supports local businesses and fosters a sense of togetherness in Tacoma,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “The Proctor Blocks event series is a wonderful way to celebrate our vibrant community and bring people together in the Proctor district this summer.”

“One of the best things about Proctor is how lively its streets are,” said Deputy Mayor John Hines. “From the Proctor Farmers’ Market, to Proctor Arts Fest, to Proctor Treats, the Proctor District has always been home to active, open streets. That is why I was not surprised that the community shared an overwhelming amount of support for more open streets events and public gatherings as part of the Proctor Neighborhood Plan. The new Proctor Blocks event series is going to have incredible opportunities for everyone to get outside and enjoy family fun, food trucks, live entertainment, artisan and vintage goods, and so much more. The future is bright for open streets and spaces in Proctor, and I look forward to some great events this summer.”



The Proctor Blocks: Open Streets Events series kicks off with an expansion of the La Paloma Market, showcasing a diverse selection of artisan and vintage goods curated by BIPOC and youth vendors. In July, Greentrike and Mason Methodist United Church will join forces to host a family-friendly event with activities designed to engage youth of all ages. This will be followed by Proctor Food Fest in August, with food trucks and live entertainment hosted by the Proctor District Association and participating local businesses. Wrapping up the series in September is a celebration of Proctor’s rich history at the Historic Cushman Street Fair hosted by the North End Neighborhood Council.

The full event schedule, including locations and times, is as follows:

La Paloma Market Expansion

WHEN:



Summer Saturdays, 9 AM – 2 PM

June 1, 15, and 29

July 13 and 27

August 10 and 24

WHERE:



North 28th Street, between North Proctor Street and North Madison Street

This event features artisan and vintage booths with BIPOC and youth vendors.

Hosted by La Paloma Marketplace

Family Fun Day

WHEN:



July 12, 3 – 7 PM

WHERE:



North Madison Street, between North 27th Street and North 28th Street

This event features street games, bike rodeo, interactive art, and family picnicking.

Hosted by Mason United Methodist Church and Greentrike

Proctor Food Fest

WHEN:



August 25, noon – 4 PM

WHERE:



North 27th Street, between North Proctor Street and North Madison Street

This event features food trucks, live entertainment, and participation from local businesses.

Hosted by Proctor District Association

Historic Cushman Street Fair

WHEN:



September 7, 11 AM – 3 PM

WHERE:



North 19th Street and North Adams Street



Learn about ideas and options for the future of Cushman and Adams Substations, plus family activities, music, and treats for kids.



Hosted by North End Neighborhood Council

The Proctor Blocks: Open Streets Events series is part of efforts to implement the Proctor Neighborhood Plan, adopted by the City Council last February. Development of the plan was a collaborative effort. The plan – designed to reflect the community’s unique needs and aspirations – was informed by feedback received during 1,800 community engagements through various channels, including public events, online surveys, interactive mapping tools, and multilingual outreach efforts.

To track implementation of the Proctor Neighborhood Plan and to learn more about the Proctor Blocks event series, community members can visit engagepiercecounty.mysocialpinpoint.com/proctornp. Community members with questions can email the Neighborhood Planning Program at neighborhoodplanning@cityoftacoma.org.