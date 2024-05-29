Pierce County Tourism Grant Program Opens June 3 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County will be accepting applications for the 2025 Pierce County Lodging Tax and 2025 Pierce County Tourism Promotion Area Grant Programs beginning on June 3, 2024.

For 2025, the Pierce County Lodging Tax Program will be granting up to $4.98 million and the Pierce County Tourism Promotion Area Program will be granting up to $1.35 million—each across several different tourism categories. Applicant organizations must be a

501 (c)(3) or 501 (c)(6) non-profit organization to apply, and lodging room-night generation must be the primary result of the program. Deadline to apply is July 7, 2024

Visit our website in the meantime to learn more about the program details and for the complete list of requirements: www.piercecountywa.gov/tourism. Be sure to check back on June 3 for 2025 grant cycle information!