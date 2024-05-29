 Municipal Commission Opening – Lodging Tax Advisory Committee – The Suburban Times

Municipal Commission Opening – Lodging Tax Advisory Committee

The purpose of the LTAC is to oversee the LTAC grant program which is related to tourism development and promotion and made possible through taxes paid by consumers when they stay in paid lodging in the City of DuPont.  LTAC grants are available to non-profits and public agencies. The committee reviews LTAC grant applications and recommends grant awards to the City Council for approval.

To apply, please click on the following link to submit an application:  Laserfiche | New Submission

Additional Info…

