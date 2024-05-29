Asia Pacific Cultural Center is helping people talk—and care about—mental health – The Suburban Times

By Elizabeth Allen.

Climate, politics, social anxiety, and the differences in people’s lived experience all contribute to the challenge of addressing mental health. Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) is doing its part to tackle the challenge.

“We’re constantly trying new programs, and hearing from groups of youth,” said Chris Trinh, the Mental Health Program Manager at APCC. “For young people, we might not know the ways and things that affect them.”

When APCC established its Inner-Wellness Advisory Council in 2022, Trinh knew they had a lot to tackle. They needed to consider the problems and challenges kids face as well as parents’ ideas about mental health. “We have to de-stigmatize mental health for older adults, too,” Trinh said. “A lot of parents are wary of accepting mental health resource for kids, and so we have to get over that, too.”

While they primarily serve Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), APCC’s counseling and mental health education is open to everyone. Studies show people in the AAPI community often access mental health services at a lower rate than other groups, Trinh said.

“Students and kids are often open to talking,” Trinh said. “We work hard to make parents feel comfortable too.”

How can you take care of your mental health?

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s important you take time to remind yourself that mental health is just as important as physical health.

As we face new barriers and challenges, keep in mind that change doesn’t happen overnight. Just like physical exercise, when you focus on small changes, you can get stronger at managing the stressors of modern life. That practice will help you develop long-term strategies to support yourself—and others—for even bigger challenges life is sure to bring.

One of the ways APCC helps youth get some healthy mental health exercise is through monthly talkbacks with youth from around the area. Youth talk about challenges they face now.

“We come together monthly to hear about mental health topics,” Trinh said. “This helps us get ideas about topics impacting youth and their peers.”

Mental health is not a one-size-fits-all approach. What may work for you, might not work for others. But certain steps can help you work toward a healthier being.

Learn— New resources can help you understand how modern life affects mental health. You can get help to navigate our changing world, for yourself, your loved ones, and your community.

Act— Build a coping toolbox to manage stress, difficult emotions, and challenging situations, and encourage loved ones to do the same.

Advocate—To improve mental health for yourself, your loved ones, and our community. Everyone can contribute their voice and help build a path to resilience.

Don’t let stigma stop you or your loved ones from asking for help

If you know someone with mental health problems, you can help them:

Seek treatment if they need it.

Connect with people.

Join a support group.

Seek mental health resources.

A trusted community center like APCC may be a good place to start.

