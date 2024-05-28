Steilacoom Historical Community Garden – The Suburban Times

For the first time ever, the Steilacoom Historical Community Garden is throwing open its gates at 2402 B St. in Cherrydale Park, welcoming you and the entire community inside to see what we are busy building – and growing.

On Saturday, June 8 between 10 a.m. and noon, we welcome everyone to tour our garden and learn about our great new space; how we hope to support the We Love Steilacoom Food Bank; and how anyone can be part of our garden journey as a Friend of the Garden – no green thumb required!

Mayor Dick Muri will kick things off by cutting a “Rainbow Carrots” seed tape at the garden gate entrance, after which you will be welcome to stroll our garden, or rest and mingle on our patio gathering space.

With your and our wonderful sponsors’ and community partners’ support, the SHCG features a total of 30 raised garden beds, including three dedicated to supporting Steilacoom Historical School District students, and six heirlooms-only beds within our Settlers’ Kitchen Garden – a replication of what the people who founded Steilacoom might have grown in their own backyards in the 1850s to survive. The Steilacoom Tribe is tending to an extensive edible and medicinal native plant demonstration garden, to help us all understand the important role plants play in their culture.

Please plan to come by and say hello to your friends and neighbors on Saturday, June 8. For more information, contact SHCG coordinator, Carol Saynisch at carol.saynisch@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

https://townofsteilacoom.org/309/Community-Garden