Letter: Proposed Tree Removal from Steilacoom’s Sunnyside Beach Park Creates Uproar – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Maria Sullivan and Karin Williamson.

The four trees, for which removal has been requested, are marked with a red X to show their location. The trees are among the largest trees in the park, and provide significant shade. The tree to the far left is close to other trees with likely interlocking roots for mutual stabilization.

Should four large, mature trees in Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom be removed to expand and create views for homeowners who live above the park?

This question was a topic of extensive, and at times, vociferous discussion at the Steilacoom Town Council meeting on Tuesday, May 21. A larger than usual audience was present to express their vigorous opposition.

In December 2022, a number of residents with homes above Sunnyside Beach Park requested removal of 20 mature trees from the park to restore and improve their views of Puget Sound. That request did not go forward.

In Spring 2024, a homeowner, who purchased his home in mid-2022, above Sunnyside Beach Park, with an expansive Puget Sound view, has now returned, with a request for removal of four towering evergreens along the eastern boundary of the park for the purpose of increasing his existing expansive view.

With a circumference of 105 inches and a diameter of 2.8 feet, this tree is the largest of the four being considered for removal. Located behind the “Sugar Shack,” the tree provides welcome shade in the summer and is a majestic sight for park visitors.

White ribbons around the trees identify the four large trees being considered for removal.

At the core of contention is a section of the Steilacoom Municipal Code (SMC) that provides an administrative process for requesting alteration (including removal) of trees or vegetation on town-owned property for the purpose of “preserving, restoring or improving views.” The current code arguably allows for removal of mature, healthy trees including in town parks. There is currently no requirement for an arborist assessment of tree health or for replanting.

The Town of Steilacoom code designates the Director of Public Works as the decision maker who can either approve or deny the request.

Due to the current pending application for the removal of the four towering evergreens, Sunnyside Beach Park has become a focal point of discussions about preservation of the town’s trees. There is a serious concern that the current code provision which allows residents to request tree removal for view purposes, conflicts with the Town’s Shoreline Master Program. The Town’s Shoreline Master Program was adopted from RCW 90.58, the State Shoreline Management Act, which regulates the shoreline.

The State Shoreline Management Act and the Town’s Shoreline Master Program bestows strong environmental protection for shoreline properties 200 feet landward of the ordinary high-water mark. Sunnyside Beach Park is within this zone.

Among the purposes of the Shoreline Master Program is to promote “the public health, safety, and general welfare of the community,” and to “achieve no net loss to the ecological functions of the Town’s shorelines.” The state’s shorelines are to be protected not only for the fish, wildlife, and the aesthetic benefits they provide, but also for the benefits to the economy, public health, safety, and community welfare.

Sunnyside Beach Park, created in 1987, is Steilacoom’s most popular park, providing public shoreline access for thousands of visitors. It is the only Steilacoom shoreline park that is ADA accessible. The trees in the park are among the few mature trees along the South Puget Sound shoreline that are waterward of the railroad tracks.

The trees provide welcome shade in the summer to visitors who bring children to enjoy the playground, the scenic surroundings, the birds the trees attract, and the water access. It is the site of the Salmon Bake and many family gatherings.

Sixteen mature pine trees provide buffer to train noise, a visual buffer to trains and homes above the park, and shade for children in the playground. Approval of the request will create an immediate loss of 25% of these trees.

Steilacoom resident Alex Chaney who has led tree planting projects in the Town of Steilacoom, testified that “trees in town provide valuable services we all enjoy, including habitat for birds, reduced water runoff in the storm sewer, cleaner air, carbon sequestration, groundwater infiltration, and oxygen to breathe. These benefits reach across property lines to benefit us all. Why does the town have a procedure to give a luxury good, the view, to a handful of residents at the expense of the remainder of the town?”

Breck Lebeque, a member of the Steilacoom Parks and Environment Advisory Committee, explained how the interlocking roots of trees stabilize each other. He warned that the removal of these large trees would jeopardize the survival of nearby trees. In our view, the ability of trees to absorb water and stabilize the soil is particularly relevant for the town’s beachside park, in which a collapsed seawall was recently replaced at great expense.

Councilmember Nancy Henderson emphasized that the Town gains nothing from approving the removal of trees from the park. While removal would enhance the view and conceivably the property value of private property owners, it would devalue its own public property in the process. She expressed concern that it would establish a Town policy of favoring private interest and personal gain over the public good.

Town resident Marilyn Reed warned, “If you allow one resident to dictate how the town property is managed for their personal gain you are just opening the door for others to follow.” Approval of similar requests would result in incremental degradation of the park’s natural environment and the public’s enjoyment. Resident Bob Rudolph asked, “What’s next, the Tunnel of Trees?”

Commenting on the need for changes to the current Steilacoom Municipal Code, Mr. Chaney stated: “You certainly shouldn’t steal trees from the citizens’ public land in order to give out favors to a select few; much less burden the town staff with making such determinations.”

Councilmembers Henderson and Liz Grasher submitted proposed changes to the current Steilacoom Urban Forestry Management ordinance, which is at the center of the tree removal controversy. Henderson explained that the current code, now 20 years old, has undergone only minor updating. In those 20 years, the understanding of the multiple benefits that trees provide has increased. However, the number of trees in Steilacoom continues to decrease with an ordinance, that in the view of many residents, is not adequately protective of trees on town-owned property.

The topic of changes to the Steilacoom Urban Forestry Management ordinance will be discussed at the next Steilacoom Town Council meeting on June 4 at 6 pm at the Steilacoom Town Hall.