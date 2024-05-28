 Lakewold Gardens presents Music from Home: The Pan American Era – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens presents Music from Home: The Pan American Era

Submitted by Susan Newsom.

Lakewold Gardens is pleased to present ‘Sounds of the Homeland’ for the 2024 Music from Home season, its monthly series of chamber music concerts in the intimate setting of Wagner House.

In the second concert (June 2, 3 pm) of the American Focus series, internationally recognized baritone José Rubio and pianist Abdiel Vázquez will perform a beautiful array of pieces by American and Latin American composers including Ponce, Ginastera, Ives, Copland, and more. Plus, award-winning musicologist Carol A. Hess has written program notes and prepared a video introduction specifically for this concert.

Your ticket includes admission to the gardens plus a complimentary beverage and dessert, so treat yourself to a delightful afternoon of music!

Tickets are available at lakewoldgardens.org or at the door (12317 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood).

