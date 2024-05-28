Lakes High School Skills USA Club and Kiwanis of Clover Park Honor Oakbrook Elementary School Staff with “Four Heroes” Certificate – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

The Lakes High School Skills USA Club and the Kiwanis of Clover Park recently hosted a special donut breakfast to honor the dedicated staff of Oakbrook Elementary School. During the event, the staff members were presented with the prestigious “Four Heroes” certificate in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the 15th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Silent Auction.

Oakbrook Elementary School played a crucial role by generously donating seven raffle baskets, which significantly contributed to the success of this year’s fundraising efforts. Thanks to their major contribution, the event raised a record amount of funds to support the Youth YMCA Late Night Program and the Free Foster Care program.

“We are immensely grateful to the staff of Oakbrook Elementary,” said Baron Coleman Advisor of the Lakes High School Skills USA Club. “Their dedication and commitment to our community have made a significant impact, and we are proud to recognize them as true heroes.”

In addition to the staff, the Lakes High School students, families, and community members also played an essential part in the success of the charity auction. Their unwavering support and generosity have made a difference in the lives of local youth.

Special thanks go out to Dutch Bros Coffee for their generous donation of coffee, which added to the warm and welcoming atmosphere of the breakfast event.

“We believe that collaboration between schools, community organizations, and local businesses is essential for the well-being of our youth,” said Jerry Dunlap, member of Kiwanis of Clover Park. “Oakbrook Elementary School exemplifies this spirit of cooperation, and we hope other schools will follow their lead in supporting important causes.”

The Lakes High School Skills USA Club and the Kiwanis of Clover Park extend their heartfelt gratitude to Oakbrook Elementary School and look forward to continued collaboration in the years to come.

For more information about the 15th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Silent Auction and other community initiatives, please visit our website at www.copsvsteachers.com

About Lakes High School Skills USA Club:

The Lakes High School Skills USA Club is a student-led organization that promotes career and technical education, leadership development, and community service. Through various projects and events, the club aims to empower students to become skilled professionals and engaged citizens.

About Kiwanis of Clover Park:

Kiwanis of Clover Park is a local chapter of Kiwanis International, a global organization dedicated to serving children and communities. The club focuses on improving the lives of young people through service projects, scholarships, and mentorship programs.