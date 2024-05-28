City of Lakewood Youth Council Vacancies – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications from youth interested in participating in the Youth Council for the 2024-2025 school year. To apply, visit: Youth Council – City of Lakewood. Applications will be accepted until Friday, June 14, 2024.

BASIC FUNCTION : Under the direction of a designated City Councilmember, convey to the City Council issues having city‑wide impact to youth; research, collect, analyze and compile data and information for inclusion in reports; maintain records and files related to youth issues and youth programs.

REPRESENTATIVE DUTIES : Convey to the Mayor and City Council, through oral and/or written presentations at City Council meetings, issues impacting youths that may have city‑wide impact; assist other students to become involved in their communities; prepare a variety of correspondence, reports and other materials. Maintain records of all communications between Youth Councilmembers and City Council; provide summary status reports relating to issues presented to Council and resolutions, if any. Organize and coordinate youth forums and activities; communicate with youth throughout Lakewood as well as to citizens, community groups, Human Services Collaboration members and outside organizations. Interact with principals and students of designated public and private schools in person and on the phone. Participate on a variety of City committees, study groups and task forces; attend a variety of meetings as assigned. Perform related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS : Any combination equivalent to: an entering High School student in good academic standing, including a good attendance record. Past leadership experience and/or involvement in school or community organizations and/or events desired. Must attend a school in Lakewood or reside in Lakewood.

ENVIRONMENT : Business and school environment. Able to attend Youth Council meetings on the first and third Monday of the month at 4:45 p.m. and Lakewood City Council meetings on the first Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. and participate in additional meetings and events as scheduled.

PHYSICAL ABILITIES : Hearing and speaking to exchange information.

DATE OPEN : Friday, May 24, 2024

DATE CLOSED : Friday, June 14, 2024

If you have any questions regarding the Youth Council please contact Shannon Bennett by email at sbennett@cityoflakewood.us.