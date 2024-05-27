 Subscriptions now open for Lakewood Playhouse 2024/2025 season tickets – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Subscriptions now open for Lakewood Playhouse 2024/2025 season tickets

· · Leave a Comment ·

The five plays in our 86th season all center the theme of building community in stories of belonging, understanding, acceptance and hope, and we cannot wait to share them with you.

Subscription forms can be returned by post with payments by check. Alternatively you can subscribe and pay by debit or credit card by calling the Box Office at (253) 588-0042.

Click here for more details and to download the subscription form. If you have any questions, please call the Box Office or email boxoffice@lakewoodplayhouse.org for assistance.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *