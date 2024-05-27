Strickland secures $1 million Lakewood affordable housing project – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Lakewood, WA – May 10, during Pierce County’s Affordable Housing Week, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced $1,000,000 in federal funding for Living Access Support Alliance (LASA) to support their Campus Housing Project in Lakewood.

“Having a safe and decent place to call home is the foundation of meeting our basic needs, said Strickland. “This project addresses the affordable housing crunch that families and individuals feel in the South Sound, while also providing case support as needed.”

“Affordable housing is the biggest issue facing families and our Lakewood and Pierce County communities right now. LASA’s Gravelly Lake Commons will provide 25 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments for individuals and families so that they can have a safe and stable place to build a life. This dream could not have happened without the State of Washington Housing Trust Fund, the City of Lakewood, Pierce County, and Congresswoman Strickland providing funding for this desperately needed project,” said LASA Executive Director, Jason Sales.

Funding for the LASA Campus Project will be used for the final stage of construction and result in 25 new affordable apartments co-located with case management and peer support to prevent homelessness.

This award is one of the 14 FY24 Community Project Funding (CPF) grants Congresswoman Strickland secured. Read more about these projects here: https://strickland.house.gov/media/press-releases/strickland-secures-over-13-million-south-sound