Lane closures at JBLM Dupont Gate planned for May 28-June 14 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Starting Tuesday, May 28, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the right turn lane of Clark Road at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord DuPont Gate.

The far-left turn lane from Steilacoom-DuPont Road to northbound Interstate 5 will also close.

Right turn lane from the JBLM DuPont gate and the far-left turn lane of Steilacoom-DuPont Road to northbound I-5 will close:

6 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday, Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, June 14.

Vehicles will be able to access northbound I-5 from both directions.

These closures will allow Atkinson Construction to complete widening of Clark Road. The closure will not affect operations at the JBLM DuPont Gate.

Get more information about the project via the WSDOT online open house .

T ravelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements Project . Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app , and the WSDOT statewide travel map .

