Conductors Lorissa Mason, Anne Lyman Perform at Carnegie Hall with Steilacoom High School Chamber Choir & Tacoma Community College Chamber Choir – The Suburban Times

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 1:00 PM, in the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, MidAmerica Productions, Inc. proudly presents a program featuring Baroque master choral works. Conductors Lorissa Mason and Anne Lyman will lead performances of Magnificat by Vivaldi and Bach, respectively, with the New England Symphonic Ensemble. The event will include the Steilacoom High School Chamber Choir, Steilacoom, WA (Directed by Kasey Eck) and Tacoma Community College Chamber Choir, Tacoma, WA (Directed by Anne Lyman) alongside acclaimed soloists including sopranos Samaríe Alicea and Yulan Piao, mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh, tenor Ziwen Xiang, and baritone Gustavo Feulien.

“We are pleased to highlight the dedicated and talented Lorissa Mason and Anne Lyman on one of the world’s greatest stages,” said Peter Tiboris, General Director, and Music Director of MidAmerica Productions and MidAm International. Steilacoom High School Chamber Choir received this invitation because of the high level and quality of musicianship demonstrated by its singers. We are thrilled to have them on our roster of distinguished and esteemed musicians.”

This performance will include participating choruses from across North America, including: Mid-Columbia Mastersingers from Tri-Cities, WA (Justin Raffa, Director), Sine Nomine: Renaissance Choir, Seattle, WA (Directed by Anne Lyman), Ozark Festival Singers, Little Rock, AR (Directed by Lorissa Mason), and The Gregory School, Tucson, AZ (Directed by Chris Fresolone).

The concert program will also feature a diverse repertoire of works conducted by esteemed guest conductors:

Maestras Lenora Helm Hammonds and Jillian Harrison-Jones will conduct “The Valley Wind” by Hale Smith / Lenora Helm Hammonds (Arr.), “A Conversation With God” by Lenora Helm Hammonds / Maurice Myers (Instrumentally Known As Dear Lord By John Coltrane) and a world premiere work, Nguzo Saba Suite, Op 41 by Glenn Burleigh / Brian Raphael Nabors (Arr.), featuring Alcovy High School Choir, Covington, GA (Manuel

Martinez, Director), Hightstown High School Advanced Choir, Hightstown, NJ (Jason Allen, Director), North Carolina Central University Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Durham, NC (Lenora Helm Hammonds, Director), The Performing Arts Conservatory, Indianapolis, IN (Robert Townsend, Director) and Witherspoon Presbyterian Church of Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN (Jillian Harrison-Jones, Director), and soloists, Courtney Rochelle Bailey, Duprisha Townsend and Talbert Maurice Myers.

Participating singers will spend five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert. They will also spend nine to ten hours in rehearsal and touring New York City

ABOUT MIDAMERICA PRODUCTIONS AND MIDAM INTERNATIONAL

Peter Tiboris created and conducted his first concert in New York on January 7, 1984, at Lincoln Center, featuring The American Symphony Orchestra, soloists, and three choruses, the Louisiana Chorale of Acadiana, Camerata Singers of Baton Rouge, and Collegiate Chorale of New York. According to Kathleen Sabogal, archives and museum director for the Carnegie Hall Corporation, “MidAmerica Productions is the most prolific presenter of choral concerts in the history of Carnegie Hall” dating back to May 5, 1891, at the opening of the hall when Tchaikovsky conducted the first concert.

For 41 years, MidAmerica Productions has brought together conductors, soloists, and choral and orchestral ensembles from the U.S. and abroad to appear at New York’s top venues, including Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Weill Recital Hall, and Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall; and Alice Tully Hall and David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. In addition to presenting orchestral and choral works, MidAmerica Productions has championed contemporary composers with over 1,480 Concerts Worldwide (1,145 in New York), 92 World Premieres, 22 US Premieres, 100 NY Premieres and 3,610 Choral Ensembles.

In 2004, MidAm International, Inc. was formed to support MidAmerica’s growing presence in Europe. Since then, concerts have taken place in countries throughout the world, including Greece, England, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Mexico.