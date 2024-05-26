 Plan for daytime road work on northbound I-5 exit to City Center in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Plan for daytime road work on northbound I-5 exit to City Center in Tacoma

TACOMA– People who use the northbound Interstate 5 exit to City Center in Tacoma will want to plan extra travel time Tuesday, May 28.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 28

  • The left lane of the exit ramp will close.
  • The right lane of the exit ramp will remain open.

Access to City Center, I-705 and State Route 7 will be maintained throughout the lane closure.

The closure allows Washington State Department of Transportation crews to sweep, clear brush, and repair guardrail in the area between I-5 and the exit lanes.

Whenever near work zones please:

  • Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.
  • Be kind –workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.
  • Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.
  • Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

