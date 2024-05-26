Lakewood Farmers Market opening day is June 4, 2024 – The Suburban Times

Join us for the opening day of the Lakewood Farmers Market.

The market returns June 4 and runs every Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park through Sept. 17, 2024*.

Stop by on opening day to check out this year’s vendors, grab a bite to eat from one of the many food options, enjoy live music and stop by the City of Lakewood booth to get free City of Lakewood SWAG.

New this year the market will host Pop Up Markets. These events highlight specific themes and vendors. This includes:

June 11: Veteran-owned businesses

Aug. 20: South Sound First Nation organizations (tribal affiliations)
Aug. 27: Local artists

*The Lakewood Farmers Market 2024 season runs every Tuesday from June 4 to Sept. 17 except July 16 and 23.