Eight Positions Available on Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill eight positions on the Equity in Contracting (EIC) Advisory Committee:

Council Districts (four positions): One community member from Council Districts 2, 3, 5, and 5

Contractor Representatives (three positions): Certified Business No. 1, Open Shop Firm, and Union Signatory Firm

Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) Service Area Representatives (one position): Recommended by the Tacoma Public Utility Board

The Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee is an advisory panel to staff as it pertains to the City’s EIC policy. The Committee is responsible for monitoring compliance with all provisions and regulations of Tacoma Municipal Code Chapter 1.07, promoting awareness of the EIC program, and providing advice to the EIC Program Manager on overall EIC program performance effectiveness. The EIC advisory committee is not involved in procurement decisions or administration of the program.

Qualified applicants will be residents of Tacoma or TPU service area, not hold any other elected public office, or be an immediate family member of a City of Tacoma employee.

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged

to apply.

Additional information on the Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by June 12, 2024, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.