 Tacoma Arts Live announces 2024-25 Season – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Tacoma Arts Live announces 2024-25 Season

· · Leave a Comment ·

Find your joy in Season 24-25! Art lovers of all genres are welcome at Tacoma Arts Live. From live theater to Zimbabwean female a Cappella to cultural icons performing cabaret, there’s something for everyone.  

And there’s more to come in the months ahead, including exhibits and events and new ways to experience shows at Tacoma Arts Live. 

Choose your show package today. Join us for 3 or more shows and unlock your discount. The more you see, the more you save! Our friendly box office staff are ready to help you reserve your tickets at 253.346.1721 or by email at tickets@tacomaartslive.org.  

Scroll to see some of the highlights from the season ahead and click here for more details.

Brew Five Three
The 253’s Beer & Music Festival
August 10, 2024
Chambers Creek Regional Park

Ben Folds:
Paper Airplane Request Tour
September 29, 2024
Pantages Theater

Theater Northwest Presents:
Dracula
October 4 through November 3
Tacoma Armory, Roosevelt Room

Nobuntu
November 3, 2024
Rialto Theater

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
November 9, 2024
Pantages Theater

Jake Shimabukuro Holidays in Hawai’i
November 16, 2024
Pantages Theater

Marc Cohn
November 24, 2024
Pantages Theater

The Pack Drumline
January 17, 2025
Pantages Theater

Take 6
January 31, 2025
Pantages Theater

Theater Northwest Presents:
Native Gardens
February 6 through March 9
Tacoma Armory, Roosevelt Room

Sphinx Virtuosi
March 2, 2025
Rialto Theater

123 Andrés
March 14, 2025
Pantages Theater

Isaac Mizrahi
March 15, 2025
Pantages Theater

Portland Taiko
March 29, 2025
Rialto Theater

Stunt Dogs
April 12, 2025
Pantages Theater

Theater Northwest Presents:
The Mountaintop
April 17 through May 18
Tacoma Armory, Roosevelt Room

Ira Glass
June 7, 2025
Pantages Theater

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! 20th Anniversary Celebration
June 13, 2025
Pantages Theater

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Active, Joyful Learning

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *