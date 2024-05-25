Tacoma Arts Live announces 2024-25 Season – The Suburban Times

Find your joy in Season 24-25! Art lovers of all genres are welcome at Tacoma Arts Live. From live theater to Zimbabwean female a Cappella to cultural icons performing cabaret, there’s something for everyone.

Brew Five Three

The 253’s Beer & Music Festival

August 10, 2024

Chambers Creek Regional Park

Ben Folds:

Paper Airplane Request Tour

September 29, 2024

Pantages Theater

Theater Northwest Presents:

Dracula

October 4 through November 3

Tacoma Armory, Roosevelt Room

Nobuntu

November 3, 2024

Rialto Theater

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

November 9, 2024

Pantages Theater

Jake Shimabukuro Holidays in Hawai’i

November 16, 2024

Pantages Theater

Marc Cohn

November 24, 2024

Pantages Theater

The Pack Drumline

January 17, 2025

Pantages Theater

Take 6

January 31, 2025

Pantages Theater

Theater Northwest Presents:

Native Gardens

February 6 through March 9

Tacoma Armory, Roosevelt Room

Sphinx Virtuosi

March 2, 2025

Rialto Theater

123 Andrés

March 14, 2025

Pantages Theater

Isaac Mizrahi

March 15, 2025

Pantages Theater

Portland Taiko

March 29, 2025

Rialto Theater

Stunt Dogs

April 12, 2025

Pantages Theater

Theater Northwest Presents:

The Mountaintop

April 17 through May 18

Tacoma Armory, Roosevelt Room

Ira Glass

June 7, 2025

Pantages Theater

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! 20th Anniversary Celebration

June 13, 2025

Pantages Theater