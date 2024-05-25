Student Media publication, The Pinnacle, brings home Best in Show honors from the Associated Collegiate Press – The Suburban Times

In its first year back in production since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Pierce College’s student media publication, The Pinnacle, brought home two “best in show” awards from the Associated Collegiate Press conference. Over 500 universities and community colleges from across the nation attend the ACP conference and compete for their publications to be recognized by the organization’s “Best in Show” awards.

The Pinnacle first relaunched in February 2024, after a four-year student media hiatus at Pierce College.

“We are very proud, and very humbled to have placed at the national level in our first year back,” said Student Engagement Manager for Leadership and Student Media, Laura Taylor. “Student leaders have worked so hard to make this a reality and are the reason behind us having such success in the first year.”

The Pinnacle ranked 7th nationally for both Best Website and Best Feature Magazine. Readers can visit the Pinnacle website and pick up copies of the first edition of the magazine on newsstands across the Pierce College district.

“We celebrate all of work, determination and collaboration that supported the relaunch of the program,” said Taylor. “This is just the beginning of the bright future of student media at Pierce College.”