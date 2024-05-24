 Statewide Flag Lowering – Memorial Day – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Statewide Flag Lowering – Memorial Day

· · Leave a Comment ·

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 27, 2024, in recognition of Memorial Day. This federal holiday is in remembrance of those who lost their lives while serving in the country’s armed forces.

Governor Inslee has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 24, 2024. Flags should remain at half-staff until noon on Monday, May 27, 2024, or first thing Tuesday morning, May 28, 2024.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *