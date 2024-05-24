Statewide Flag Lowering – Memorial Day – The Suburban Times

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 27, 2024, in recognition of Memorial Day. This federal holiday is in remembrance of those who lost their lives while serving in the country’s armed forces.

Governor Inslee has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 24, 2024. Flags should remain at half-staff until noon on Monday, May 27, 2024, or first thing Tuesday morning, May 28, 2024.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.