Joint Base Lewis-McChord honors fallen Service Members with annual Memorial Day ceremony – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will host a Memorial Day Ceremony Monday at Camp Lewis Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on JBLM Lewis Main. During the ceremony a wreath will be placed adjacent to the Camp Lewis Cemetery flagpole honoring the Soldiers, Airmen, Civilians, men, and women who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States of America.

The I Corps Band will provide the music, and an Army & Air Force Honor Guard will present the colors. A salute battery will fire a 21-gun salute to honor fallen comrades, followed by the playing of Taps.

In addition to the ceremony on JBLM, Soldiers and Airmen will participate in several Memorial Day observances throughout the Puget Sound region, to include supporting the Pierce County Memorial Day Ceremony in Lakewood.

VISTORS:

Visitors who want to attend the JBLM ceremony will be required to obtain a pass from JBLM Visitors Center at exit 120 on Interstate 5. Signs will direct attendees to the cemetery.