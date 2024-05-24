 Jazz Night & Car Show – The Suburban Times

Jazz Night & Car Show

We’re kicking off our summer event season with a Jazz Night & Car Show Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Colonial Plaza on Motor Avenue.

Join us from 4-7 p.m. for this free, family-friendly event.

Enjoy live music with TPC Jazz from 4-5 p.m., followed by Michael Powers from 5:30-7 p.m. There will be food trucks, vendors, community partner booths, roaming entertainment, kids activities and of course classic cars!

Trophies including “Special Choice” and “Best of Show” awards will be given, along with Mayor’s Choice, Police Chief’s Choice and Fire Chief’s Choice. The car show award ceremony is at 6:30 p.m.

Have a vehicle you want to enter? Day-of registration is encouraged.

