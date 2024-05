Submitted by Ciara Musgrove, Lakewood Elks #2388.

Huge Upscale Resale Memorial Day Weekend. Open to the public from 12 pm-5 pm, Friday and Saturday, May 24-25. Prices starting at $5.

Designer Wear, shoes and hand bags. Home decor, jewelry, heels, shoes and boots! Men, women and children clothes.

The Lakewood Elks #2388 is located at 6313 75th St W., Lakewood, WA 98499