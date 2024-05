Submitted by Liz Grasher.

Please join us at Steilacoom Town Hall (1717 Lafayette Street) on Friday, May 24 at 12:30pm for the laying of a Memorial Day Wreath in honor of U.S. Military Personnel who lost their lives while serving our country. A heartfelt thank you to the Steilacoom Garden Club for creating a Memorial Day wreath for the Town. Questions, please contact Councilmember Liz Grasher at elizabeth.grasher@ci.steilacoom.wa.