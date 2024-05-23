Public Hearing: Multifamily Tax Exemption/Residential Target Area – The Suburban Times

The City Council of the City of University Place will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 3, 2024, as part of its regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m., to consider amendments to the Northeast Business District Residential Target Area relating to exemptions from property taxation for a new or rehabilitated multi-family housing, under Chapter 84.14 RCW.

The hearing will be held in the Council Chambers, 3609 Market Place West, Third Floor, University Place. Members of the public can also participate in the public hearing by the following methods: Written comments via email to the City Clerk at Egenetia@cityofup.com, by telephone, or by computer. Direction to access the meeting will be available on the June 3, 2024 agenda.

For further information, please contact Kevin Briske, Community and Economic Development Services Director, at (253) 460-5405 or Kbriske@cityofup.com.