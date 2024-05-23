Prom and Circumstances at Tacoma Musical Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Glittery with Dance and More.

Peg and I had no idea what we were in for at Tacoma Musical Playhouse and their latest production “Prom.” We weren’t completely blind. I had checked some details about its Broadway run. I’ve seen enough to know it would be both funny and meaningful.

As soon as I opened up the program, I knew we were in for a very good evening. Staring back at me was the name Brad Cerenzia. I had written an article about Brad about three years ago. Brad has been active at CenterStage Theatre in Federal Way and has been the backbone of their fractured and hilarious yearly panto (pantomime). He plays an obvious gay character and Brad is a delight in his actions and his clothing.

Barry on the right leading the charge.

Director and choreographer Harry Turpin has again put together a cast that does its job and delivers humor and pathos in sufficient doses. The catchy set by Dennis Kurtz changes easily and quickly.

Brynne Geiszler does a great job as aging the former Broadway superstar Dee Dee who does what she can to “sweet talk” high school principal Mr. Hawkins (well played by Jim Mendoza in his TMP debut).

Jesse Geray (Trent) is taller than most of the actors. He sings and dances with a rare dash. He comes directly from “Jersy Boys”. As Trent, he eventually sways the students into accepting the better replacement prom.

Trent in the middle of the dance. Whitney Shafer as Angie between Emma and Barry.

Amelia Stiles, from the University of Puget Sound, plays the student Emma who loves her friend Alyssa (Kaelynn Miller) from Curtis High School. Both did very well as the high school girls in love.

We are always happy to see Lanita Hudson Walters. She has a great voice and is smoothly Mrs. Greene, the PTA President and Alyssa’s helicopter, homophobic mother.

Natalie Wingerter plays Kaylee and is also the play’s dance captain. We last saw her at CenterStage’s production of First Date.

Emma broken-hearted. Lanita Hudson Walters as Mrs. Greene and Kaelynn Miller as her daughter.

Whitney Shafer plays blond Angie (in the middle between Emma and Barry). One look and everyone will realize she is a dancer as well as an actress. Before COVID we enjoyed her performance as Cassie in “A Chorus Line” at Tacoma Little Theatre as well as Cabaret, CATS, and Disenchanted at TMP. We also saw her at Lakewood Playhouse in the production of “The Giver.” She has a BFA in Music Dance Theatre.

I like Director Harry Turpin’s comment from his Director’s Note: “I remember very distinctly growing up and being bullied because I was simply different.” And I love his final comment “Trust yourself to be yourself.”

The show runs through June 9th at 7:30 for evening performances and 2 pm for Sunday matinees. For tickets go to – https://tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/tacomamusicalplayhouse

The last show of the season is Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, opening on July 5th through 28th. From what I’ve heard, there are only a few tickets left. Check online to get yours for this very popular production. Go to the same website as cited above.