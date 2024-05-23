Pothole Palooza Will Focus on the Maintenance and Preservation of 10 Arterial Roadways June 3–7 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma will be out for Pothole Palooza the week of June 3 – 7, 2024. During this time, crews will showcase maintenance and preservation of 10 arterial roadway locations, with work slated to take place in each of Tacoma’s five City Council districts.

”Potholes are among the most visible signs of road damage, yet the hardworking individuals who repair them often go unnoticed,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “As we launch Pothole Palooza, let’s celebrate the hard work and commitment of our City employees who strive every day to make our streets safer and smoother for everyone.”

“Potholes are problems that can be found in all of our neighborhoods,” said Deputy Mayor John Hines. “While the amount of liquid sunshine we get in Tacoma makes it impossible to prevent potholes, our Street Operations Division is doing incredible work all year to repair our roads. Pothole Palooza is one opportunity to celebrate the amazing day-to-day efforts of City employees who help to keep Tacoma smoothly moving on our streets. While Pothole Palooza is just one week, we are fixing our roads every week and I hope this event will help draw attention to all that it takes to care for Tacoma’s streets.”

Following Pothole Palooza, Street Operations, as they do every day, will continue to work on Tacoma’s streets throughout the year.

Traffic control, including lane closures and detours, will be set up to safely move vehicles and pedestrians through or around each Pothole Palooza work zone. Each location is different and will have its own unique traffic management needs. In some cases, traffic may be diverted or temporarily halted to ensure the safety of both workers and the traveling public. Notice boards will be placed at each location at least a week prior to the start of the work.

The community is asked to continue reporting potholes through the Tacoma FIRST 311 Customer Support Center by dialing 311 within Tacoma city limits, (253) 591-5000 from anywhere else, or by visiting cityoftacoma.org/TacomaFIRST311.

More information, including a list of frequently asked questions, a full schedule of dates, and Pothole Palooza locations is available at cityoftacoma.org/potholes.