Pierce Prairie Post: We did it! – The Suburban Times

“The Parkland community raised enough money through grants, donations, and a state allocation to make the earnest money and now, the down payment on the Parkland School! With that, PLU has agreed to hold a contract for the balance of the funds at 0% interest. On May 10, the transaction closed and Parkland Community Assn. got the keys.
“That means, “WE” (the community) SAVED the historic building! No demolition, no odd-looking facsimile of the school as an apartment building, and we can put much needed community services there.”
