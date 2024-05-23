Partners for Parks campaign tops $2 million in Community Support – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD — Partners for Parks is pleased to announce they have received a $350,000 capital grant from the Norcliffe Foundation. Partners for Parks is deeply grateful for this extraordinary grant and vote of confidence taking fundraising for the H-Barn Project at Fort Steilacoom Park to more than $2 million in gifts and multi-year pledges. Partners for Parks is leading the private-sector effort to raise $3.5 million toward H-Barn project costs of $7.5 million, which will in turn make possible an additional $4 million in public sector investments from the City of Lakewood.

This project aligns with the Norcliffe Foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life for all people in our community, with priorities for projects that create civic engagement and community projects like the H-Barn Project.

Partners for Parks seeks to enhance public spaces and improve the quality of life for Lakewood residents and our regional community by assisting in the improvement of parks and open spaces. Previous projects have included funding and volunteer support of new restrooms, playgrounds, sport fields, trail heads, paved walking and jogging trails, natural area clean ups and other important site amenities which have broadly supported our community including low-income and underserved areas.

To learn more about the H-Barn restoration project, attend future events, consider an investment in this exciting community project, or get more involved, please visit https://partnersforparks.net/.