Letter: Living in the Moment – The Suburban Times

Ever get discouraged? Despondent? Downcast?

Sure, we all do.

So, some encouragement. For you. Mainly for me.

Just a half-hour ago I was sitting in my truck in the church parking lot scrolling on my phone when the following appeared, a quote attributed to Sangeeta Rana, entitled “Moments.”

“Let life unfold slowly, take it day by day, experience it moment by moment. Life is all about how beautifully you experience each moment. It’s all about the little moments.”

Every day, sometimes every hour, sometimes every moment I need something to keep my life simple, less complicated, less stressful.

So, as I drove home from church, I made a conscious decision to “beautifully experience each moment, the little moments.” That was simple enough. That would be my mantra for today. Probably tomorrow too.

So it was then upon arriving home that, as I started up the concrete steps, I noticed the two tiny little flowers, each occupying their own step below the railing I had built for my wife so she could steady herself with one hand, the other hand in mine as we headed down those steps to her doctor’s appointments or back up those steps upon returning home from Oncology.

At the top of the steps is her Dutch windmill, above that her Dutch shoes, and on the door a heart made from vines.

My Dutch wife of 50 years married is gone now, lost to cancer on the first day of spring of last year.

Moments ago, as I put one foot in front of the other in going up the steps to our home, there was a reminder to live in the moment.

I had removed the pot that had contained the flowers, given they had all dried up.

However, evidently, two of the flowers decided totally on their own to relocate, and there in the smallest of cracks in the concrete of the steps leading to our home were their shining little faces, happily content below the railing she had once slid her hand along, her other hand in mine.

Two beautiful tiny little flowers, living – and helping me to live – in the moment.