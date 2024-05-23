Letter: Housing densities in Lakewood and a proposed tax incentive for multifamily housing  – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Walter Neary.

I’m way overdue on posting an update to an issue I raised here in April.

Thanks for your patience. This has to do with the proposal to create financial incentives for developers to build apartments and condos in the pink spaces you see in the map. Here’s what’s going on:

– A divided City Council agreed to send the matter back to the planning commission, now that the neighborhood knows about the proposal. We don’t know when this will come up – perhaps this summer? Obviously we will all be watching this time. The planning commission previously voted 4-2 to support the expansion of the incentive, but at least they’ll be listening once the neighborhood provides feedback vs. just hearing from the developer. I really encourage you to listen to the council discussion about whether or not to delay voting as you can learn that they are not one mind of seven people. They’re individuals:



– The hearing has not been scheduled before the planning commission, but what I got from the council meeting is that there will be effective public notice this time. Yay!

– IMPORTANT (if you care about density in Lakewood): This is actually part of a much, much larger issue. The council has set big goals for multifamily housing in downtown, all the area you see within lines on the map: 2,257 units downtown, or roughly 5,500 new residents. The 1,000 people who would move in from the Barnes & Noble site is just a start, with 4,500 more to come if everything was built out.

So no wonder some people want to create an incentive to encourage multifamily housing. What they call downtown below is being asked to incorporate one-quarter of the new residents planned for the city by 2044.

– Why is the city doing this? If you can read this story from the Seattle Times, it explains why other governments are telling cities to pack more housing into their boundaries.

So what’s the city planning?

– To understand what the city has in mind for ‘downtown,’ below, there are videos that explain it. This is where, friends, I am afraid the matter needs your attention. It takes time to watch these. I’m sorry.

Get oriented to the city planning history by watching the video (also just below) that will start at the relevant section:

What got my attention is that they are now talking about increasing density in my neighborhood. Watch the section here (and just below) for the full story:

I know my own home is part of the upzoning to allow for more density from R1 to R2, which you can see very clearly here (also just below):

In other words, when you see the City of Lakewood posting about its annual comprehensive plan update, that’s a very real opportunity to share feedback on how the city should change and evolve.

Good news is, there’s lots of ways to get involved. In fact, the city is pleading with you to get involved. For example, look at this event that was planned recently.

So I have taken forever to suggest you pay close attention to this page, because it says what opportunities you have to provide feedback. The planning commission is holding a hearing on June 5, and the City Council will hold its hearing on August 19.

– Here’s one constructive idea: If we’re going to get 5,000+ new residents in our neighborhood even over a long time, we do need a downtown neighborhood association just like neighborhood groups in other parts of Lakewood. Those of us who live here need a way to talk about what’s going on besides the comments section of The Suburban Times and Facebook groups.

Thank you for learning more about the housing planned for Lakewood’s future.